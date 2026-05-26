Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat Blue Bombers in 2nd pre-season game

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 7:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughriders win pre-season game against Blue Bombers'
Roughriders win pre-season game against Blue Bombers
Watch: Roughriders win pre-season game against Blue Bombers
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Roughriders edged out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-27 in a dramatic pre-season showdown Saturday night in Saskatoon, renewing a prairie rivalry years in the making in front of a near-capacity crowd at Griffiths Stadium.

The game marked the first CFL contest played in Saskatoon in 35 years — the Roughriders normally play in Regina — with veteran quarterback Trevor Harris under centre. But Harris only played the opening quarter as the coaching staff sought to evaluate rest of its quarterback room.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jack Coan took over in the second quarter and played into the third before the Riders turned to Brayden Schager to close out the game.

At halftime, Saskatchewan trailed Winnipeg 17-14 after a tightly contested opening half that saw both offences move the ball effectively.

The second half turned into a back-and-forth battle, with the Riders and Blue Bombers trading the lead throughout the third and fourth quarters.

Story continues below advertisement

The decisive moment came with less than a minute remaining, when Saskatoon product Daniel Wiebe hauled in a touchdown pass to give Saskatchewan a 31-27 lead with just 45 seconds left on the clock.

The late score sealed the Riders’ victory and sent the hometown crowd into celebration.

With the Saskatoon showcase now complete, the Roughriders return to Regina to wrap up the final week of training camp before entering a three-week bye period ahead of the regular season.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices