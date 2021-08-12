Roughriders announce 56th Labour Day Classic has sold out

Send this page to someone via email

A full-capacity crowd will welcome the green and white to their first Labour Day Classic game in two years on Sept. 5.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the 56th edition of the annual home game showdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has sold out.

It’s club’s second sellout of the 2021 CFL season so far.

“After an absolutely electric home opener last weekend, we can’t wait to have another sold out crowd for the Labour Day Classic,” said Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo.

“Rider Nation always proves to be the difference maker for us, and we know they will make a big impact in our quest to beat the Bombers.”

This year’s Labour Day Classic will feature the first Party in the Park this season where fans are encouraged to arrive early and take part in the festivities before kickoff.

A special live performance by Saskatoon’s The Sheepdogs will happen at halftime.

Tickets are still available for the Riders’ game this Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium.

