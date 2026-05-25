Montreal fans briefly carry U.S. anthem after mic fails before Canadiens playoff game

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Montreal Canadiens fans briefly carried “The Star-Spangled Banner” after the microphone cut out before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Quebec singer Éléonore Lagacé and three backup vocalists began singing the American national anthem with no sound coming from the speakers.

The spectators at the Bell Centre then picked up the lyrics for about five seconds before the microphones came back on.

1:35 Canadiens gear up for Game 3 against Carolina

A stirring rendition of “O Canada” followed as Lagacé paused to exclaim “êtes-vous prêts, Montreal!” — which translates to “are you ready, Montreal!” — before hitting her final note.

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Monday’s brief carrying of the anthem contrasted with last year’s Bell Centre reception for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as fans loudly booed the anthem amid political tensions before a Canada-U.S. game at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal.

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The response also comes less than a month after fans at KeyBank Center in Buffalo sang “O Canada” when a microphone failed before the Sabres and Boston Bruins played Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.