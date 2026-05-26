Montreal Victoire sign golden book amid Walter Cup victory celebrations

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Fans gathered outside city hall to welcome the Montreal Victoire hockey team as they arrived to sign the golden book after their dominant Walter Cup victory last week.

Members of the team each signed the iconic book, which is reserved for notable people who make contributions to the city.

“At the beginning of the year, we set a clear goal of what we wanted and that was to win the Walter Cup, and every player that you see on the stage, every staff member that has contributed to this team, was hand-picked, hand-selected for the people that they are, the leadership that they bring, and what they can do on the ice,” said coach Kori Cheverie.

“We didn’t need magic, we needed everybody to show up on a daily basis, contributing to what we wanted as our collective goal.”

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The Victoire triumped in the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s third season last week, defeating the Ottawa Charge 4-0 in Game 4 and becoming the first Canadian team to bring home the Walter Cup.

It was also a successful year for the team, having finished top of the standings and reaching the PWHL playoffs for a third consecutive year.

2:02 Montreal Victoire win Walter Cup

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada told reporters how proud the city is of the team.

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“Not only is it to show the great win of the Walter Cup but also to show that the sport is changing,” she said. “Women (are) as important as men right now. When we talk about hockey, Montreal is not only a male hockey team, it’s a women’s hockey team. It shows to all women, and young women and new generations that there’s nothing that’s impossible for a woman especially in sports.”

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Martinez Ferrada wore a Victoire jersey at the event, and delivered a speech prior to the signing, alongside Cheverie and team captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

View image in full screen Montreal Victoire’s Marie-Philip Poulin is flanked by Montreal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada as she signs the golden book following the PWHL team’s Walter Cup victory, in Montreal on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

For Poulin, who’s been with the Victoire since day one as its captain, winning the cup was a special moment.

“We worked so hard all year to be able to bring that Walter Cup and we did it,” Poulin said. “We did it for ourselves, we did it for the city, we did it for the whole country but we’re truly proud to share it with you.”

Fans who attended Tuesday’s signing, said they were excited to see what the team has done with some coming from outside the province.

Tricia Robinson, who came to the signing from Moncton, told reporters she came to see Poulin and the team.

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“It’s so inspiring. Little girls can actually dream just like the little boys, there’s nothing like it,” Robinson said. “Anyone that’s playing sports teams, it’s so important, teamwork and you could tell they (Victoire) really had the teamwork and I was so proud of them.”

The Victoire will continue its victory celebration on Saturday with a parade and celebration at the Quartier des Spectacles.

—with a file from The Canadian Press