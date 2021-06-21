2 arrested after fentanyl, crystal meth, oxycodone seized during traffic stop in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets. The investigation led officers to seize 3.7 grams of fentanyl, 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a folding knife and a quantity of cash.

Steven Swanson 40, and Renee Rochon, 31, both of Peterborough, were both arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine) as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Swanson was also charged with obstructing a peace officer (providing a false name) and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday at which time he was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Monday.

Rochon was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. She was also held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, where she was released and will appear in court on July 8.

The duo were also arrested in December 2019 following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.