Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after fentanyl, crystal meth, oxycodone seized during traffic stop in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 12:02 pm
Peterborough police seized a quantity of opioids and arrested two people for drug trafficking following a traffic stop on Saturday. View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized a quantity of opioids and arrested two people for drug trafficking following a traffic stop on Saturday. Peterborough Police Service

Two Peterborough residents face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets. The investigation led officers to seize 3.7 grams of fentanyl, 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a folding knife and a quantity of cash.

Steven Swanson 40, and Renee Rochon, 31, both of Peterborough, were both arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine) as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Read more: 2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough, OPP say

Swanson was also charged with obstructing a peace officer (providing a false name) and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday at which time he was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rochon was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. She was also held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, where she was released and will appear in court on July 8.

The duo were also arrested in December 2019 following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagOpioid Crisis tagPeterborough Police Service tagOpioids tagDrug Trafficking tagCrystal Meth tagpeterborough drugs tagPeterborough opioid crisis tagPeterborough drug trafficking tagRenee Rochon tagSteven Swason tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers