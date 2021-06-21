Menu

Crime

2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:04 am
Peterborough County OPP seized fentanyl and cocaine following a traffic complaint on Chemong Road north of the city. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP seized fentanyl and cocaine following a traffic complaint on Chemong Road north of the city. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people face drug-related charges following a traffic complaint in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon, officers responded to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle along Chemong Road near the city’s north boundary. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of Wild, Water and Wheels amusement park.

Read more: 4 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl seized in raids by Peterborough police

Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. Officers searched the vehicle and say they found fentanyl, cocaine, a spring-loaded knife and a collapsible baton.

Chantale Emmorey-Godda, 33, of Peterborough, and Ryan Sutton, 34, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, were both charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Emmorey-Gooda was additionally charged with drug-impaired driving. She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 27.

Sutton was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 22.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
