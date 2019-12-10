Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after fentanyl, crystal meth seized from Hwy. 7 motel near Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 11:07 am
Updated December 10, 2019 11:10 am
Peterborough County OPP seized fentanyl, crystal meth and cash from a Highway 7 motel east of Peterborough on Monday.
Peterborough County OPP seized fentanyl, crystal meth and cash from a Highway 7 motel east of Peterborough on Monday. Peterborough County OPP

Two people are facing drug-related charges following the search of a motel along Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Monday.

As part of an investigation led by Peterborough County OPP’s community street crime unit, officers executed a search warrant at a Highway 7 motel in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just east of the city

READ MORE: OPP seize fentanyl, hydromorphone pills from Peterborough residence

OPP say officers located and seized a quantity of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested at the scene.

Steven Swanson, 39, of Pickering, Ont., and Renee Rochon, 29, of Sudbury, were each charged with:

  • 3 counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Swanson was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday. Rochon was released and is scheduled to appear in court in on Jan. 9, OPP said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPFentanylOntario Provincial PoliceDrug BustPeterborough CountyCrystal MethHighway 7Peterborough County OPPPeterborough crimeHwy 7crystal methamphetamine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.