2 arrested after fentanyl, crystal meth seized from Hwy. 7 motel near Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing drug-related charges following the search of a motel along Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Monday.

As part of an investigation led by Peterborough County OPP’s community street crime unit, officers executed a search warrant at a Highway 7 motel in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just east of the city

OPP say officers located and seized a quantity of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested at the scene.

Steven Swanson, 39, of Pickering, Ont., and Renee Rochon, 29, of Sudbury, were each charged with:

3 counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Swanson was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday. Rochon was released and is scheduled to appear in court in on Jan. 9, OPP said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019 28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019