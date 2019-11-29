OPP seize fentanyl, hydromorphone pills from Peterborough residence

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug-related charges after OPP seized fentanyl and hydromorphone pills from a residence in Peterborough Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say an investigation led by the OPP’s Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence on Crystal Drive in the city on Thursday.

Officers seized 57 grams of fentanyl, along with hydromorphone pills, cash, scales and cell phones.

Police say two individuals connected to the residence were arrested in the parking lot of a nearby business where officers observed them to be allegedly trafficking illicit drugs.

Joseph Larabie, 32, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking a schedule I substance-opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday for a scheduled bail hearing, OPP said.

Rene Marki, 40, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, Ont. was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 5.

