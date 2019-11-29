Menu

Crime

OPP seize fentanyl, hydromorphone pills from Peterborough residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 11:47 am
Peterborough County OPP seized fentanyl and hydromorph pills from a Crystal Drive residence on Thursday. Peterborough County OPP

Two people face drug-related charges after OPP seized fentanyl and hydromorphone pills from a residence in Peterborough Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say an investigation led by the OPP’s Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence on Crystal Drive in the city on Thursday.

Officers seized 57 grams of fentanyl, along with hydromorphone pills, cash, scales and cell phones.

Police say two individuals connected to the residence were arrested in the parking lot of a nearby business where officers observed them to be allegedly trafficking illicit drugs.

Joseph Larabie, 32, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking a schedule I substance-opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday for a scheduled bail hearing, OPP said.

Rene Marki, 40, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, Ont. was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 5.

26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019
FentanylDrug BustPeterborough County OPPhydromorphonedrugs seizedPeterborough drug bustCrystal Drive
