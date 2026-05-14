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Crime

Calgary police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 7:48 pm
1 min read
WATCH: (May 1, 2026) Calgary police said Lesley Cole, 35, was shot and killed Monday night in the parking lot of the North Hill Co-Op, in what appeared to be a targeted shooting, while another man, who they described as an innocent bystander was injured.
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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the North Hill Co-Op earlier this week.

One man was killed and another was injured in the brazen daylight shooting that took place around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

Police said the man who died, who they identified as 35-year-old Lesley Cole, was connected to organized crime and appeared to be the target of the shooting.

The injured man, who is still in hospital, has been described by police as “an innocent bystander” who had no connection to the man who was killed.

Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting, involving organized crime, in northeast Calgary on Monday, May 11. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting, involving organized crime, in northeast Calgary on Monday, May 11. Source: Facebook/CalgaryPolice

Police initially said they believed there were two suspects involved in the shooting, but refused to say whether or not they escaped on foot or in a vehicle.

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However, on Thursday, Calgary police homicide investigators released CCTV photos of a suspect vehicle.

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It is described as a white SUV with the passenger-side rear window partially broken and taped over.

Calgary police describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV with the passenger-side rear window partially broken and taped over. View image in full screen
Calgary police describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV with the passenger-side rear window partially broken and taped over. Source: Calgary Police

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle or dashcam or CCTV video of the area around 504 16 Avenue N.E., between 7:00 p.m,. and 10:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11 to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from your app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary bystander caught in the crossfire of northeast shooting'
Calgary bystander caught in the crossfire of northeast shooting

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