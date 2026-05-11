Police investigate fatal shooting in Calgary’s northwest

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s northwest that killed one man and left another seriously injured.
Calgary police say officers were called to reports of shots fired at about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the North Hill Co op at 520 16 Ave. N.W.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital in life threatening condition. Police say one of the men has since died.
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Investigators say the suspects fled the area before officers arrived and no arrests have been made. Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no ongoing risk to the public.
The grocery store was placed into lockdown as a precaution to protect staff and customers. The lockdown has since been lifted.
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