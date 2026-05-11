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Crime

Police investigate fatal shooting in Calgary’s northwest

By Jace Maki Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 11:57 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Calgary’s northwest that killed one man and left another seriously injured. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Calgary’s northwest that killed one man and left another seriously injured. Global News
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Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s northwest that killed one man and left another seriously injured.

Calgary police say officers were called to reports of shots fired at about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the North Hill Co op at 520 16 Ave. N.W.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital in life threatening condition. Police say one of the men has since died.

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Investigators say the suspects fled the area before officers arrived and no arrests have been made. Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The grocery store was placed into lockdown as a precaution to protect staff and customers. The lockdown has since been lifted.

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Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police immediately.
Click to play video: '‘I thought I was going to die’: Shooting victim relives the day he was shot during a 2024'
‘I thought I was going to die’: Shooting victim relives the day he was shot during a 2024

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