Peterborough man charged with drug possession after report of man entering unlocked vehicles: police

A 31-year-old Peterborough man is facing a number of charges after police responded to a report of a man entering unlocked vehicles in a Peterborough residential neighbourhood.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 22 about a man trying to open car doors on Hunter Street West.

Police said officers found a suspect in the Homewood Avenue area, and in possession of fentanyl, as well as several gift cards and a credit card.

Alexander William Lavallee, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and of property obtained by crime under $5,000, along with other charges.

Lavallee was set to appear in court on Nov. 22.

