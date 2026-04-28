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Crime

Teen driver accused of running over geese in Winnipeg, charged with animal cruelty

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 1:39 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg teen is accused of killing and injuring geese with his car by police. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg teen is accused of killing and injuring geese with his car, police say. Global News
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A Winnipeg teen was arrested for animal cruelty after injuring or killing Canada geese with his car, according to police.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old boy allegedly struck six birds while driving in the city, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

Police said it began just before 10 p.m. on Saturday in the West Fort Garry Industrial area, where the teen allegedly ran over and injured a sleeping goose in a parking lot on Henlow Bay. Minutes later, police say the accused drove to a different parking lot on the same street and hit two more.

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“Two sleeping geese were driven over and killed,” the statement from police says.

Roughly 20 minutes later, two geese were chased from their nest, then run over and killed in the 550 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway, police said.

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The teen was arrested on Monday and is facing five counts of killing or injuring animals.

Police identified the suspect through a white Subaru SUV seen at both scenes. He was released on the condition he would appear at a later date, police said.

Manitoba Conservation has been notified of the ongoing investigation into the case as it involves a protected species, WPS said.

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