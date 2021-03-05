Calgary police seek driver in December hit and run that injured cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle believed to have hit a cyclist in the city’s northeast in December.

Police said the cyclist was hit while travelling in the area of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Avenue Northeast at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The car struck the cyclist and did not stop, according to police, continuing south on Saddletowne Circle.

The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

“We firmly believe this vehicle is somewhere in our city and that someone knows its whereabouts,” Sgt. Colin Foster said in a news release. “We are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident.”

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured, two-door 1998 to 2002 Honda Accord.

Calgary police released these photos on March 5, 2021 in the hopes the public could help them identify the driver, who is believed to have hit a cyclist in the area of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Avenue Northeast on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Police said the car is likely to have had grille and hood damage as a result of the collision, which may have been repaired by now.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.