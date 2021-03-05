Calgary police seek driver in December hit and run that injured cyclist

Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle believed to have hit a cyclist in the city’s northeast in December.
Police said the cyclist was hit while travelling in the area of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Avenue Northeast at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The car struck the cyclist and did not stop, according to police, continuing south on Saddletowne Circle.
The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
“We firmly believe this vehicle is somewhere in our city and that someone knows its whereabouts,” Sgt. Colin Foster said in a news release. “We are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident.”
The vehicle is described as a light-coloured, two-door 1998 to 2002 Honda Accord.
Police said the car is likely to have had grille and hood damage as a result of the collision, which may have been repaired by now.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
