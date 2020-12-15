Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital from the scene of a collision with a vehicle in the area of Saddletowne Circle and 80 Avenue N.E. on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was riding a bike when he was struck, and EMS said he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a white SUV, left the scene after the collision, police said.

Calgary police at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Bruce Aalhus/Global News

Images from the scene of the crash show a bicycle on the side of the road.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash happened near the Saddletowne CTrain station, and there are traffic cameras in the area, so investigators said they’d be collecting CCTV video to get more information and try to identify the suspect vehicle.

Saddletowne Close was blocked off to traffic, as well as a portion of the eastbound lane of 80 Avenue, while officials investigated. The collision reconstruction unit could be seen on the scene.