‘It was a crazy scene’: ASIRT to investigate fatal collision Saturday night

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Monday that it was called after Calgary police attempted to stop a vehicle Saturday evening which resulted in a collision that killed two pedestrians.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 52-year old man was seriously injured.

According to the province’s police watch dog, Calgary Police received a call just before 7 p.m. Saturday saying a silver Acura was speeding down the 1300 block of 17 Ave. S.W.

When CPS officers found the vehicle it was traveling near 17 Ave. and 37 St. but police weren’t able to make contact.

Officers pulled over the Acura at 17 Ave. and 69 St. but before officers could speak with the driver, he sped off.

ASIRT said that CPS officers stayed at the traffic stop and did not pursue the Acura.

After two minutes, ASIRT said that police continued down 17 Ave. westbound where they arrived at the scene of a collision involving two pedestrians.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were killed when the Acura hit the couple as they crossed 17 Ave. and 85 St.

Cale Black was of of the first people at the scene. He said he estimated that the vehicle was traveling well above 120 kilometres an hour.

Black said he immediately called 911.

“It was a crazy scene,” described Black. “There were some pedestrians just sitting right there… And ran right into them.

“The car rolled rolled rolled all the way down the embankment and down into the ravine.”

He said that the vehicle caught fire briefly and within minutes there were dozens of first responders at the scene.

“It was pretty bad all the clothes were ripped, ripped to shreds basically.”

ASIRT said Monday that it will investigate the actions of police during the incident and that CPS will be in charge of the investigation into the driver of the Acura and his actions.

