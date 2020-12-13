Calgary police investigate early Sunday morning hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police investigators were on scene in the southwest following a hit and run early Sunday morning.

According to CPS, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. in the intersection of 13 Avenue and 37 Street S.W. behind Westbrook Mall.

Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection and fled the scene.

The two pedestrians were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Officers had the intersection cordoned off on Sunday morning to investigate the scene.

