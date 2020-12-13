Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police investigate early Sunday morning hit-and-run

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection near Westbrook Mall and fled the scene. .
Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection near Westbrook Mall and fled the scene. . Devon Simmons / Global News

Calgary police investigators were on scene in the southwest following a hit and run early Sunday morning.

According to CPS, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. in the intersection of 13 Avenue and 37 Street S.W. behind Westbrook Mall.

Read more: 2 people killed, 1 person taken to hospital after Calgary collision, ASIRT investigating

Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection and fled the scene.

The two pedestrians were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Officers had the intersection cordoned off on Sunday morning to investigate the scene.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceHit and RunCalgary TrafficCalgary roadsCalgary Hit-and-runSouthwest Calgary Hit and Run
Flyers
More weekly flyers