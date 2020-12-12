Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 people killed, 1 person taken to hospital after Calgary collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 10:36 pm
Two people were killed in a Collision at 85 Street and 17 Ave. S.W., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Two people were killed in a Collision at 85 Street and 17 Ave. S.W., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Calgary police said two people died in a collision on the west end of city Saturday evening.

The double fatal collision happened at 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. at around 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash east of Calgary on Highway 22X

Police said the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to hospital after being extricated by the fire department.

The Calgary police traffic unit was on scene and all roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.

More to come…

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary collisionCalgary fatal crashCalgary fatal collisionCalgary double fatal collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers