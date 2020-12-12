2 people killed, 1 person taken to hospital after Calgary collision

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said two people died in a collision on the west end of city Saturday evening.

The double fatal collision happened at 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. at around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to hospital after being extricated by the fire department.

The Calgary police traffic unit was on scene and all roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.

