2 pedestrians in hospital after central Calgary collision

Calgary police said two people were sent to hospital Sunday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle near downtown.

The collision happened at 6 Street near 17 Avenue NW at around 2:40 p.m.

One of the pedestrians was in serious but non-life threatening condition, while the other person was in stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the collision has not yet been provided, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.

17 Avenue between College Lane and 5 Street SW was closed as police investigated the collision.

