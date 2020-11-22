Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 pedestrians in hospital after central Calgary collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary widow pleads with drivers to watch for cyclists and pedestrians' Calgary widow pleads with drivers to watch for cyclists and pedestrians
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 21, 2020): The widow of a Calgary man who was killed earlier this year while riding his bike is warning drivers to watch out for vulnerable road users. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

Calgary police said two people were sent to hospital Sunday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle near downtown.

The collision happened at 6 Street near 17 Avenue NW at around 2:40 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘I lost my partner. It’s hard:’ Calgary widow pleads with drivers to watch for cyclists and pedestrians

One of the pedestrians was in serious but non-life threatening condition, while the other person was in stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the collision has not yet been provided, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.

17 Avenue between College Lane and 5 Street SW was closed as police investigated the collision.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary TrafficCalgary CrashCalgary collisionCalgary pedestrian collisionCalgary pedestrian crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers