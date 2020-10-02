Family of motorcyclist killed in Calgary collision pleads for lights at intersection

Send this page to someone via email

The family of 23-year-old Caleb Bryce spoke out Friday after he was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Caleb was travelling west on Barlow Trail when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Subaru trying to make a left hand turn off of 26th Street southeast.

Calgary police said Wednesday they’re investigating whether a truck parked on the corner and a sign may have obstructed the view of the drivers.

Caleb’s grandmother Wendy said that he loved the city of Calgary. Caleb had just been married this summer, three months before his death, to his life-long friend Megan.

“She was his prize,” said Wendy. “His greatest joy.”

Wendy said the family is begging for city officials to put a stop light at the intersection after several residents in the area said it has been a trouble spot for years.

“Lives have been changed forever because of Caleb’s death. Hearts are broken.” Tweet This

Wendy said that she wants to try and ensure that no family has to go through the pain they are experiencing now.

“Give the local residents peace of mind, so what happened to Caleb never happens to anyone else.”

Two gofundme accounts have been set up to support Caleb’s wife Megan and his family.

Friends say Megan was Caleb’s biggest joy.

Calgary police said that in every fatal or serious injury collision the CPS Traffic Unit will consult with the City of Calgary roads department to determine if there is an engineering solution to mitigate future collisions.

— With files from Jessie Weisner, Global News