A person was taken to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition after a collision in northwest Calgary on Monday.

Police said it started as a landlord-tenant dispute near Panamount Grove N.W. at around 4:30 p.m.

In the process, someone was hit by a vehicle, police said.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

