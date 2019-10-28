Menu

2 pedestrians in serious condition after Calgary collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 11:03 am
Two people were sent to hospital in serious condition Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle.
Global News/File

Two people were sent to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police said the collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. as the two individuals were walking in the area of Rundle Road and 38 Street N.E.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the collision.

The extent of the pedestrians’ injuries is not known at this time.

On Sunday morning, a woman was sent to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Edmonton Trail at 16 AVenue N.E.

Her condition was upgraded to stable, non-life-threatening later on Sunday, police said.

