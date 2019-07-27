Calgary police looking for truck involved in Friday pedestrian hit and run

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding a truck involved in a hit and run in the city’s southeast on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a woman in her late 20s was walking through the north end of the Pearce Estate Park parking lot when a truck turned the corner and hit her.

Police said the woman was thrown a few metres when she was hit.

She was rushed to Foothills Hospital in stable condition, but with serious injuries.

Police believe the driver of the truck drove away the scene, after driving over a curb and hitting a metal gate.

The truck is described as a white, newer-model Toyota Tacoma with tinted windows and raised suspension.

Anyone with information about the collision, the driver, or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service traffic unit at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers.