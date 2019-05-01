Crime
May 1, 2019 8:05 am
Updated: May 1, 2019 1:17 pm

ASIRT investigates death of hit-and-run suspect in Calgary police custody

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A suspect in a hit and run in northeast Calgary died after being taken into police custody on Wednesday. As Adam MacVicar reports, police said the man went into medical distress.

A A

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man taken into custody by Calgary police on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of McKnight Boulevard. N.E. and 52 Avenue N.E. at about 3:40 a.m., after a pedestrian was injured in a hit and run.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver had left the scene but officers located a suspect a short time later in the area of 68 Street and 32 Avenue N.E.

In a Wednesday news release, CPS said a “struggle ensued” as officers attempted to arrest the suspect.

“Immediately upon arrest, the driver appeared to go into medical distress and was subsequently transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release stated.

The driver’s cause of death is not yet known.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

As is standard procedure with a death in custody, ASIRT is investigating.

The incident caused numerous closures in northeast Calgary, including:

  • Eastbound McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52 Street N.E. and 68 Street N.E.
  • 32 Avenue N.E. in both directions between 64 Street N.E. and 68 Street N.E.
  • Southbound 68 Street between McKnight Boulevard N.E. and 32 Avenue N.E.
  • Northbound 52 Street at 32 Avenue N.E.

— With files from Adam MacVicar

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Hit-and-run
Calgary hit-and-run crash
Calgary pedestrian hit
Calgary Traffic
Crime
Hit and Run
Hit and Run Crash
pedestrian hit
Traffic

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.