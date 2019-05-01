ASIRT investigates death of hit-and-run suspect in Calgary police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man taken into custody by Calgary police on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of McKnight Boulevard. N.E. and 52 Avenue N.E. at about 3:40 a.m., after a pedestrian was injured in a hit and run.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators seem to be focusing on this area near the exit lane from 52nd onto McKnight. You can see tire tracks and some debris in the area. #YYC #YYCroads @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/DhYnwWPyct — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) May 1, 2019

The driver had left the scene but officers located a suspect a short time later in the area of 68 Street and 32 Avenue N.E.

In a Wednesday news release, CPS said a “struggle ensued” as officers attempted to arrest the suspect.

“Immediately upon arrest, the driver appeared to go into medical distress and was subsequently transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release stated.

The driver’s cause of death is not yet known.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

As is standard procedure with a death in custody, ASIRT is investigating.

We are investigating @CalgaryPolice in-custody death of man following arrest from early this morning. More details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) May 1, 2019

The incident caused numerous closures in northeast Calgary, including:

Eastbound McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52 Street N.E. and 68 Street N.E.

32 Avenue N.E. in both directions between 64 Street N.E. and 68 Street N.E.

Southbound 68 Street between McKnight Boulevard N.E. and 32 Avenue N.E.

Northbound 52 Street at 32 Avenue N.E.

— With files from Adam MacVicar

