Hundreds of construction zone speeding tickets already issued this year: Calgary police

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Calgary police are urging drivers to slow down after already issuing hundreds of tickets to speeders in construction zones this year.

Police say between Jan. 1 and April 30, 404 tickets have been handed out by officers to construction zone speeders, while 2,487 were issued last year.

None of those tickets were issued through automated traffic enforcement such as the Drive Safe photo radar.

“We are finding the members of the public they’re driving and driving in excess of the posted speed limit for a construction zone,” says Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward.

Speed limits along Deerfoot Trail south construction zone are set at 80 km/h, but Susan Bloxham says it’s concerning to see when drivers ignore it.

“It’s ridiculous, some of the drivers — it’s horrible. They’re in and out of traffic, it’s dangerous,” says Bloxham.

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Lana Tumanova says she’s seen drivers not only speeding but swerving in and out of cars in that area.

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“I don’t really like it,” says Tumanova. “If you have like a speed limit there is a reason for the speed limit to be there, like a safety reason.”

Police say one of the highest areas for driver infractions is at the Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail exit off Deerfoot where the speed limit drops significantly from 80 to 50 km/h.

Police say they clocked a driver there last month going nearly double the posted limit, travelling 91 in the 50 km/h zone while construction crews were on site.

“It’s not like there’s not a bunch of signs, and (drivers) they’re right up your back (and) you feel sometimes like you’re going to get rear-ended,” says Chad Gould-Hawke, talking about slowing down in that area. “Then you feel like you’re the jerk because all of a sudden everybody’s having to veer around you.”

Police say it’s not just a safety risk, but it could also cost you if you’re caught speeding.

“When the construction zone is in operation, you got people working there. If you’re speeding through there and you’re caught speeding, that fine will be double,” says Woodward.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a driver’s insurance could also be impacted in Alberta depending on the number of convictions and severity of the traffic tickets.

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That’s why Chad Gould-Hawke says he’s sticking to the posted limits.

“I don’t know about them, but I’m not taking a double fine ticket in a construction zone,” he says.