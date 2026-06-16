Concerns grow in Kelowna after RCMP confirm 2 extortion-related incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A growing wave of extortion cases across British Columbia is raising concerns in Kelowna after police confirmed two reported incidents in the city so far this year.

Kelowna RCMP say investigators are working with the BC Extortion Task Force to determine whether the local cases are connected to other extortion investigations across the province.

Police say fear often prevents victims from reporting extortion, making it difficult to determine the true scope of the problem.

View image in full screen Kelowna has seen an uptick in crime over the past few years. Extortion is no exeption. Cohan Sassaman

“It is possible that other incidents have taken place,” said Cpl. Steven Lang. “Without those reports, we can’t respond accordingly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh is urging residents to stay calm while remaining vigilant.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There is a sense of worry, panic and shock in the community,” Singh said. “If you see something suspicious, let the police know.”

Both police and community leaders are encouraging anyone who may have information about extortion-related activity to come forward.