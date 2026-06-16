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Crime

Concerns grow in Kelowna after RCMP confirm 2 extortion-related incidents

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 9:55 pm
1 min read
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Kelowna tech company mapping backcountry roads
When it comes to wildfire evacuations, every second counts. With that in mind, a Kelowna-based company is working to map and monitor backroads in the Okanagan and beyond, so people can make a quick decision in an emergency. Cohan Sassaman reports.
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A growing wave of extortion cases across British Columbia is raising concerns in Kelowna after police confirmed two reported incidents in the city so far this year.

Kelowna RCMP say investigators are working with the BC Extortion Task Force to determine whether the local cases are connected to other extortion investigations across the province.

Police say fear often prevents victims from reporting extortion, making it difficult to determine the true scope of the problem.

Kelowna has seen an uptick in crime over the past few years. Extortion is no exeption View image in full screen
Kelowna has seen an uptick in crime over the past few years. Extortion is no exeption. Cohan Sassaman

“It is possible that other incidents have taken place,” said Cpl. Steven Lang. “Without those reports, we can’t respond accordingly.”

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Meanwhile, Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh is urging residents to stay calm while remaining vigilant.

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“There is a sense of worry, panic and shock in the community,” Singh said. “If you see something suspicious, let the police know.”

Both police and community leaders are encouraging anyone who may have information about extortion-related activity to come forward.

Click to play video: 'More details about extortion-related convictions'
More details about extortion-related convictions

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