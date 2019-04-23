Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary
A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night, according to EMS.
Police responded to 32 Avenue N.E. and 26 Street N.E. after 9:30 p.m.
EMS said first responders performed CPR and took the man to Peter Lougheed Centre where he was pronounced dead. The victim is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, EMS said.
The collision reconstruction unit remained on scene and officers said 32 Avenue N.E. was closed as they investigated.
