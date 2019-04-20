3 injured after vehicle flies through air in southeast Calgary single-vehicle crash

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Calgary on Saturday.

Police said an SUV was coming off Deerfoot Trail headed into Deerfoot Meadows by 11 Street S.E. when it hit an embankment, flew through the air, went through a fence and landed in the ditch, narrowly missing a pond at around 3:45 p.m.

EMS said three people were taken to hospital: a man in his 50s and a teen boy who were in stable condition as well as a female of an unknown age who was in serious but stable condition.

Police said speed may be a factor and are still investigating.