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5 comments

  1. NF
    June 25, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    @Darryl Sandy Trump just living rent free in your head, eh?

    What does the ballroom have to do with Canada?

  2. Darryl Sandy
    June 25, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    It’s embarrassing it should have been dealt with a long time ago. The Prime Minister should have a residence befitting his station regardless of what party it is. Let alone for security measures but also hosting other world leaders. At least it’s not something frivolous like a golden Ball room.

  3. Marc
    June 25, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Should be razed to the ground and a significant modern architect famous design like Frank Ghery put up. Too late for him but you get the picture….make the new residence significantly designed for its function and architecture to attract tourists.

  4. Judy Greenwood Speers
    June 25, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    I think you meant ‘uninhabitable ‘

  5. raymond gullion
    June 25, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    sussex demolish it spend money on medical issues

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Politics

Should 24 Sussex be restored? Carney says press conference coming Friday

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney to move into Rideau Cottage, as 24 Sussex remains in disrepair'
Carney to move into Rideau Cottage, as 24 Sussex remains in disrepair
Mark Carney will be the second prime minister to use Rideau Cottage as his official residence, following Justin Trudeau. Mackenzie Gray explains why 24 Sussex Drive is still uninhabited, and what could happen to the historic home – May 1, 2025
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says that a press conference will be held on Friday regarding 24 Sussex Drive, the derelict official residence of Canada’s prime ministers.

Carney was asked about the future of 24 Sussex at a news conference on Thursday and what he would like to see happen to the residence — the walls, attic and basement of which were found to be full of rodent carcasses and feces, according to a 2022 federal report.

That report also found water damage, flaking walls, rusting pipes and electrical issues also make the property a fire hazard.

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“I’ll have a press conference tomorrow to answer that,” Carney said.

Click to play video: '24 Sussex Drive: Debate on whether to renovate or demolish traditional home of prime ministers'
24 Sussex Drive: Debate on whether to renovate or demolish traditional home of prime ministers

The residence has been deemed inhabitable for a prime minister for years, with Carney currently residing in Rideau Cottage.

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24 Sussex served as the home for Canada’s prime ministers between 1950 and 2015.

Several heritage-minded groups, including Historic Ottawa Development Inc., have called for the federal government to reconsider the idea of outright replacing the property, saying they were interested in the “business case” of fixing up 24 Sussex.

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