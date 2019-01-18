Police investigate fatal collision in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision in southeast Calgary on Friday.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of Macleod Trail and Midlake Boulevard S.E. at around 10 a.m.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but officers think it may be linked to a medical emergency.

Snowy road conditions also led to a number of crashes across the city, which caused significant delays during the morning commute.

—With files from Global News’ Sarah Offin