Man dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

A man in his 40s or 50s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, police and EMS confirmed.

Police said he was hit at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive S.E. just after 10 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, officers said.

City of Calgary Transportation said the road was blocked as of 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Macleod Tr and Southland Dr SW, blocking the Rd southbound. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/zqlC8gFiYb — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 6, 2019