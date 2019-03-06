Traffic
March 6, 2019 12:56 am
Updated: March 6, 2019 1:09 am

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night.

Global News
A A

A man in his 40s or 50s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, police and EMS confirmed.

Police said he was hit at Macleod Trail and Southland Drive S.E. just after 10 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, officers said.

City of Calgary Transportation said the road was blocked as of 10:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary pedestrian collision
Calgary pedestrian crash
Calgary pedestrian hit
Calgary Police
Calgary vehicle vs. pedestrian
EMS
Macleod Trail and Southland Drive S.E.
Macleod Trail pedestrian crash
southeast Calgary pedestrian hit
Southland Drive pedestrian crash
vehicle vs pedestrian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.