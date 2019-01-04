Cyclist charged in relation to fatal pedestrian collision in southwest Calgary

A Calgary cyclist is facing charges after striking an elderly pedestrian in an intersection in southwest Calgary in July.

A 75-year-old man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Richmond Road and Crowchild Trail S.W. at about 12:45 p.m. on July 16, 2018, when he was struck by a cyclist.

Police determined the cyclist, travelling north on Richmond Road, didn’t stop at the red light.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where he died three days later.

Paul Joseph MacNeil, 24, of Calgary has been charged with failing to stop at a red light. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.