1 pedestrian dead, another in hospital following vehicle collision in northwest Calgary
A A
A woman is dead and a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in Calgary’s northwest, EMS said Monday.
The circumstances of the collision, which involved a vehicle and the two people, were not known as of 1:30 p.m.
EMS said both victims were middle-aged.
The collision happened in the area of Ranchero Drive at John Laurie Boulevard N.W. just before noon.
Calgary Transportation tweeted around 12:03 p.m. that John Laurie Blvd was closed between Nose Hill Drive and Ranchland Boulevard N.W.
More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.