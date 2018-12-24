1 pedestrian dead, another in hospital following vehicle collision in northwest Calgary

A woman is dead and a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian collision in Calgary’s northwest, EMS said Monday.

The circumstances of the collision, which involved a vehicle and the two people, were not known as of 1:30 p.m.

EMS said both victims were middle-aged.

The collision happened in the area of Ranchero Drive at John Laurie Boulevard N.W. just before noon.

Calgary Transportation tweeted around 12:03 p.m. that John Laurie Blvd was closed between Nose Hill Drive and Ranchland Boulevard N.W.

