1 dead after collision with power pole in downtown Calgary

One person has died following a collision with a power pole early Saturday morning.

Calgary police said officers were called to 10 Avenue and 3 Street Southeast near the Enmax power station around 1:15 a.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a cause of death is being investigated.

According to police, the collision caused a power line to fall, and some bright flashes could be seen throughout the downtown core.

Enmax crews were called to the scene and eventually grounded the wire.

There’s no word on whether service was interrupted by the collision.

More to come.