2 separate Calgary collisions minutes apart leave 3 people hurt

Three people were hurt after two crashes minutes apart in Calgary on Wednesday evening.

Two men were injured after a two-vehicle collision near SAIT at 1301 – 16 Ave. N.W. at 6:02 p.m., according to EMS.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 60s were taken to hospital, both in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

During the crash, one vehicle hit a pedestrian who walked away from the scene, EMS said.

Crash across the river

South of the Bow River, a city bus hit a pedestrian at 14 Avenue S.W. and 4 Street S.W. at 6:10 p.m., police said.

A woman in her 40s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition but with a “significant injury,” EMS said.

Police said it appears her leg was broken.

Officers said the bus stayed at the scene.