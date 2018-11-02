Man injured in Trans-Canada Highway crash east of Calgary

A man was injured after a crash on the Trans-Canada highway east of Calgary Friday morning.
EMS said a man was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.
The collision occurred at around 7:12 a.m. at the controlled intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Garden Road, EMS said.
Photos from the scene appear to show a semi-truck that has collided with a white sedan.
