November 2, 2018 2:05 pm

Man injured in Trans-Canada Highway crash east of Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a serious collision on Highway 1 at Garden Road east of Calgary on Nov. 2, 2018.

Tim Lee/Global News
A man was injured after a crash on the Trans-Canada highway east of Calgary Friday morning.

EMS said a man was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

The collision occurred at around 7:12 a.m. at the controlled intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Garden Road, EMS said.

Photos from the scene appear to show a semi-truck that has collided with a white sedan.

— More to come

 

