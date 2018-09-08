Collision, fuel spill close Highway 1 westbound between Hope and Chilliwack

Highway 1 was closed to westbound traffic near Bridal falls Friday night, due to a transport truck crash and associated fuel spill.

According to DriveBC, the route is closed west of Herrling Island, with no scheduled time to reopen.

Drivers in the area are being advised to detour via Highway 7 if they need to get into the Lower Mainland from the east.

#TrafficAlert Highway 1 is closed westbound west of Herrling Island due to a collision and fuel spill.

Drivers are being detoured to Highway 7. @DriveBC to provide the next update at 1 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Q5AOCnVAe0 — Simon Little (@simonplittle) September 8, 2018

The RCMP was unable to provide details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

However, police said the road was so slippery due to rain and fuel that officers were having trouble walking on it.

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Environment regarding potential environmental impacts.

DriveBC says another update on the route’s status is slated for 1 a.m.