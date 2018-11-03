Calgary man nearly killed in crash at same location he was injured at in 2017

Gail Moise is sorting through the shock and grief of seeing her husband in an induced coma at the Foothills Medical Centre.

“I don’t know where to touch him. He’s so broken,” said Moise through tears on Saturday. “I’m just massaging his feet and holding his feet because everything is broken.”

Harry Hawthorne was driving to work on Friday when his car was struck by a semi-truck on the Trans Canada Highway at Garden Road. The 50 year old suffered broken bones, a lacerated liver and a brain injury. But what makes his situation even more heartbreaking is that Hawthorne was just returning to work after recovering from another crash at same location.

“Harry was saying he didn’t like that intersection from the beginning. That people aren’t reducing their speeds enough at that point,” Moise said.

In May 2017, Hawthorne’s truck was struck at Garden road. He suffered injuries that prevented the father of two from working for over a year.

Moise recalls the other driver making an illegal turn.

“It was tough. It’s depressing when you can’t move the way you expected to,” Moise said. “When you are needing help that you never needed before and don’t want to ask for help. Harry is such a quiet man and he does not want to be in the spotlight,” Moise said.

The couple thought the new year would open a new chapter in their lives. Moise hoped that with her husband starting work again, they could recover financially.

“This is huge. Both vehicles are gone now. We were planning with him just returning back to work now, we knew we wouldn’t have the money because we would have to pay back bills that we have been forced to neglect a little bit over the last year,” Moise said.

But amidst all the loss, Moise still finds gratitude. She is calling the witnesses who were first on the scene on Friday, angels.

“They held his head together and helped him with the blood. They called 911. My husband was holding onto them with a death grip they said and I think they helped save his life,” Moise said.

Now Moise is worried about her husband’s brain injury and when Hawthorne realizes that he’ll be facing another long road to recovery.

“He is such a good father and such a good friend and such a good person. And he was so happy just to go back to work and provide for me and the kids and I just don’t know if it’s possible if he can go back to work,” Moise said.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family.

Moise said the witnesses who helped her husband reported that the driver of the semi had ran a red light at the intersection. RCMP are still investigating the incident.