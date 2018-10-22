Pedestrian dies in downtown Calgary vehicle collision
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary on Monday, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a crash near 6 Avenue S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. shortly before 8 p.m.
EMS said the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the location of the collision.
Police said the driver remained at the scene, adding that the intersection would be shut down.
