1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Priddis
One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 west of Priddis on Monday, according to Alberta EMS.
Photos from the scene show a collision between a car and a flatbed truck. A burned-out semi-truck could also be seen a short distance away.
EMS said one person was taken to the Rockyview General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 2:40 p.m., the RCMP said the cause of the crash was still under investigation and the collision reconstruction unit was on scene.
Alberta 511 tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that a stretch of the highway — about six kilometres west of the Highway 22X junction — was closed and a local detour was in place.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area or to prepare for delays.
Priddis is about 40 minutes southwest of Calgary.
