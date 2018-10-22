Alberta EMS
October 22, 2018 5:27 pm

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Priddis

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

One person died and another was injured in a crash on Highway 22 near Priddis on Monday, Oct. 22.

Dani Lantela/Global News
One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 west of Priddis on Monday, according to Alberta EMS.

Photos from the scene show a collision between a car and a flatbed truck. A burned-out semi-truck could also be seen a short distance away.

A burned out semi truck is seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 22 southwest of Calgary on Monday, Oct. 22.

Dani Lantela/Global News

EMS said one person was taken to the Rockyview General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 2:40 p.m., the RCMP said the cause of the crash was still under investigation and the collision reconstruction unit was on scene.

Alberta 511 tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that a stretch of the highway — about six kilometres west of the Highway 22X junction — was closed and a local detour was in place.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area or to prepare for delays.

Priddis is about 40 minutes southwest of Calgary.

