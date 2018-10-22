1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Priddis

One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 west of Priddis on Monday, according to Alberta EMS.

Photos from the scene show a collision between a car and a flatbed truck. A burned-out semi-truck could also be seen a short distance away.

EMS said one person was taken to the Rockyview General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 2:40 p.m., the RCMP said the cause of the crash was still under investigation and the collision reconstruction unit was on scene.

Alberta 511 tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that a stretch of the highway — about six kilometres west of the Highway 22X junction — was closed and a local detour was in place.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area or to prepare for delays.

Hwy22, 6km west of jct Hwy22X, at Priddis Emergency Services, is CLOSED due to MVC. Local detour in place. Use alternate route and expect delays. (1:45pm) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 22, 2018

Priddis is about 40 minutes southwest of Calgary.