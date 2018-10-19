Man dead, another person seriously injured in crash west of Calgary

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a serious crash west of Calgary.

EMS said a vehicle crashed just off of Springbank Road on Township Road 242 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man in his late teens was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The other person was pronounced dead on the scene, EMS said.

RCMP are investigating, but at this point, there’s no word on what led to the crash.

–With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

