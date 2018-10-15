1 person killed in single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary

One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail on Monday morning.

Calgary police were called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers believe the vehicle crashed into a pillar on the northbound side of Stoney Trail just under McKnight Boulevard.

Police said the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said northbound lanes of Stoney at McKnight are blocked off, however, drivers can still access the McKnight ramp, so traffic is being re-routed over Stoney on McKnight and then back onto northbound Stoney Trail.