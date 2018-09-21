Canada
September 21, 2018 9:37 am

Fiery crash claims life in southeast Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating a fiery crash in the city's southeast Friday.

A person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Calgary police said the collision occurred in the 6400 block of 130 Avenue and McIvor Blvd. S.E.

Calgary fire said they arrived at around 2:49 a.m. When crews doused the flames, a body was found inside.

Police collision reconstruction investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

