Fiery crash claims life in southeast Calgary
A A
A person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday.
Calgary police said the collision occurred in the 6400 block of 130 Avenue and McIvor Blvd. S.E.
Calgary fire said they arrived at around 2:49 a.m. When crews doused the flames, a body was found inside.
Police collision reconstruction investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.
–More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.