Fiery crash claims life in southeast Calgary

A person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Calgary police said the collision occurred in theĀ 6400 block of 130 Avenue and McIvor Blvd. S.E.

Calgary fire said they arrived at aroundĀ 2:49 a.m. When crews doused the flames, a body was found inside.

Police collision reconstruction investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

–More to come