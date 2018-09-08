Calgary
Man injured after crashing into northwest Calgary building

A man was seriously injured after crashing into Bowness Scout & Lions Hall in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

A man was seriously injured after crashing into a building in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 12:45 a.m., an SUV smashed into the Bowness Scout and Lions Hall.

EMS said the driver in his 60s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to shore up the building due to what police called “significant structural damage.”

The cause is under investigation.

