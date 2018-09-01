Calgary Driving
September 1, 2018 5:09 pm

Vehicles enter lake, collide with house in separate incidents: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

In south Calgary, police said a vehicle went into Auburn Bay Lake at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Global News
A A

Police responded to separate incidents of cars driving off the road on Saturday morning.

In south Calgary, a vehicle went into Auburn Bay Lake at 3:40 a.m.

Police said they have spoken with the registered owner and no charges are pending.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said no one had to be transported from the scene.

Police said a vehicle went into Auburn Bay Lake in south Calgary at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Global News

On the opposite side of the city, a car went off the road into a mobile home near Huntwell Road N.E. around 11:20 a.m.

EMS said an elderly man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no one inside the house was injured.

Officials have not ruled out that a medical condition was behind the collision.

A car went off the road into a mobile home near Huntwell Road N.E. on Saturday morning.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Driving
car in house
car in house calgary
car in lake
car in lake calgary
cars in lake and house calgary
Driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News