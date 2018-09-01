Vehicles enter lake, collide with house in separate incidents: police

Police responded to separate incidents of cars driving off the road on Saturday morning.

In south Calgary, a vehicle went into Auburn Bay Lake at 3:40 a.m.

Police said they have spoken with the registered owner and no charges are pending.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said no one had to be transported from the scene.

On the opposite side of the city, a car went off the road into a mobile home near Huntwell Road N.E. around 11:20 a.m.

EMS said an elderly man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no one inside the house was injured.

Officials have not ruled out that a medical condition was behind the collision.