Porsche lands in pond at Calgary golf course

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information in this article was originally attributed to the owner of the Porsche. The information actually came from the golf course’s head pro. The article has since been corrected and we apologize for the error.

A car wound up in a pond at a Calgary golf course on Monday afternoon.

The head pro at Canyon Meadows Golf Club told Global News they believe a golfer left the vehicle in neutral in the parking lot to go practice somewhere on the course when it started to roll down the hill.

The car picked up speed as it hit the water, then floated towards the middle of the pond.

The Canyon Meadows Golf Club was closed for maintenance at the time. No one was injured.

The Calgary Fire Department tried to get the car out but it sunk to the bottom of the pond. A fire official told Global News they believe the parking brake was used but may have failed.