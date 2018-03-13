Traffic
Driver escapes after car plunges into Otonabee River near Lakefield

A man managed to make it to shore after the car he was driving plunged into the Otonabee River on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Selwyn and Douro firefighters responded to County Road 32 – or River Road – a winding stretch between Lakefield and Peterborough.

There they found a vehicle submerged upside down in the icy water along a section between Douro 8th Line and 9th Line, north of Trent University.

The teenage driver escaped the vehicle and got to shore and climbed onto the road. He was waiting in a bystander’s vehicle when paramedics arrived.

A tow truck removes the car from the Otonabee River.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News

He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. No word yet on his condition.

River Road was closed as crews remove the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

