1 dead after fiery crash in northern Alberta

One man is dead and two are in hospital after a crash near Lac la Biche early Wednesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 881, just south of Heart Lake.

When police arrived, the vehicle was on fire. Fire crews were able to put the fire out.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while two others in the vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree. The identity of the man who died has not been released as police continue their investigation.