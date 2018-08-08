6 people killed in crash south of Jasper

Six people are dead following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP said the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

READ MORE: Jasper RCMP investigate ‘multiple fatality collision’ on Highway 93

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services said six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to hospital in Jasper.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Update: Hwy 93 North from Saskatchewan River Crossing to Athabasca Falls, MVC has been cleared & all lanes are now open. via @JasperNP (4:29am) #ABRoads #ABParks https://t.co/WCWR7vmF53 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 8, 2018

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It’s been a deadly few days on Alberta roads. Early Tuesday, three adults were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 22 west of Calgary. One other adult was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 3 dead, 1 hurt in head-on collision on highway west of Calgary

On Monday night, three people – including one child – were killed in what police believe was a head-on collision south of Sylvan Lake. The crash also left another child in hospital.

READ MORE: Central Alberta crash leaves 3 people dead, 1 injured

On Sunday night, two children were killed after a tractor towing a flat-deck trailer rolled near Taber. Three other people, including two youths, were taken to hospital after police said the trailer lost control coming down a hill. Eight people were involved in the rollover.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.