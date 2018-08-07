2 children killed after tractor towing a trailer rolls in southern Alberta

Two children died and three others were taken to hospital after a collision near Taber, Alta., involving a tractor towing a trailer Sunday night.

Taber/Vauxhall RCMP were called to the area of Range Road 172 and Township Road 82, near the Chin Reservoir, at around 8:30 p.m. to a report that a tractor towing a trailer had rolled over.

Police said the trailer had hay bales on it and that some of the eight individuals involved were riding on the hay bales. The trailer reportedly rolled over those riding on the hay.

Two boys, aged 9 and 11, were pronounced dead on the scene, two youth were taken to the Taber hospital to be treated for minor injuries and another person was taken by STARS to the Foothill Hospital in Calgary. Police said that person is listed in serious condition.

The other three people were not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst has been called to the scene as the investigation continues.