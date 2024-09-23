Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Calgary city council focusing on Indigenous issues Monday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary city council takes steps towards reconciliation'
Calgary city council takes steps towards reconciliation
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary city council held an entire session addressing the issues and topics that impact the city’s Indigenous community. Michael King tells us what was on the agenda for the meeting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique step, Monday’s Calgary city council session was devoted to discussions about reconciliation and issues of importance to Indigenous people in the city.

City councillors were expected to receive an update on progress made in response to the White Goose Flying Report, which was written in 2016 by the Calgary Aboriginal urban advisory committee.

The report includes 43 calls to action from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report that the authors said Calgary could implement or work to implement. The TRC report explored the history and legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

City councillors were also expected to discuss ongoing plans to assemble a permanent residential school memorial in Calgary. In 2022, city council approved funding for the memorial site. The current plans are to have the memorial be located at the Conﬂuence Historic Site.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is still looking for Indigenous-led design teams to help plan the memorial. Final plans for the site are not expected to be announced until next year.

Trending Now

On Monday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek spoke about the importance of acknowledging the history of residential schools and to actively take part in reconciliation efforts.

“I invite all of you to engage with Indigenous peoples through opportunities like Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 at the Confluence Historic Site,” she said. “That is one way we can demonstrate our commitment, not only to truth and reconciliation, but to foster a society that is able to embrace Indigenous worldviews and rights.”

After Monday’s council meeting, city councillors planned to travel to the Confluence Historic Site to speak with elders.

–with files from Global News’ Michael King

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices